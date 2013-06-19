Cisco to invest in Israeli venture capital funds

JERUSALEM, June 19 Cisco Systems will
invest $15 million in Israeli venture capital funds as part of a
broader plan to expand its operations in Israel and outside the
United States, the company said on Wednesday.
The investment will be made in funds that support
integration of Israelis and Arabs and the development of
innovative security technologies.
Cisco, which last year bought Israeli pay-TV smartcard maker
NDS for $5 billion, also said it would establish a development
centre in Israel that will sponsor research on cyber security
and analyse security in the financial, health and industrial
sectors.
Cisco is building a network of consulting services to assist
and provide answers to security needs, and is recruiting 100
strategic workers in Israel. It already has 2,000 employees in
Israel.
"No country has start-ups like Israel does and I go where
the start-ups are," Chief Executive John Chambers told a news
conference during a trip to Israel.
Israel "will be the first country in the world to go
end-to-end digital," he said, noting it will be boosted by an
ambitious project to build a super-fast fibre optics network.
A group led by Sweden's Viaeuropa was chosen to build the
network along with state-run utility Israel Electric Corp
using Cisco's technology.
Cisco said the project, which will cost billions of shekels,
is expected to be completed in 7-10 years but Chambers said he
was pushing for full deployment in 18-36 months. Cisco, he said,
is financing $140 million of the project.
Global tech spending remains positive, Chamber said, with
the United States and most of Europe showing improvement in
recent quarters. Emerging markets, particularly India, have
turned the corner.
"If the U.S. and China don't lead us out of this slowdown,
no matter how effective we are in other parts of the world, you
won't see the global economy coming around," he said.
Chambers, though, said it would continue to invest mostly
outside of the United States due to the U.S.'s high taxes.