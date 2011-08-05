Half-dozen Juniper executives jump ship for Cisco

* Cisco lures away half-dozen Juniper execs
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O)
has hired over six senior executives from Juniper Networks
(JNPR.N) to help drive its carrier and cable operator sales
business, a week after the smaller Juniper stunned investors
with a disappointing outlook.
The high-profile spate of hirings dealt a blow to Juniper,
long considered one of Cisco's more formidable foes. Cisco
itself is grappling with a major overhaul of its own as it
tries to revive flagging growth.
Shares in Juniper, which counts AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon
Communications (VZ.N) and Japan's NTT DoCoMo (9437.T) among its
customers, plunged more than 20 percent after it warned of weak
third-quarter results and cuts in enterprise and public sector
Neal Oristano, who had headed Juniper's Americas
service-provider sales for the past 7 years, becomes Cisco's
global service-provider sales chief. Jim Labovites, who worked
under Oristano, also joins the U.S. arm of that organization.
Four other Juniper executives -- James Godson, Ray Testa,
Tom Roberts and Dan Darrow -- will also take up various
positions within the same group, Cisco said in a statement.
"While we have fought hard against that team to earn our
customers' business, I have a very healthy respect for the type
of growth they've delivered to Juniper's service provider
business," Nick Adamo, Cisco's global service-provider markets
chief, to whom all six will report, said in a blogpost.
The Juniper crew joins the world's largest networking
equipment maker at a crucial time, with Cisco struggling to
re-kindle growth and focus on core networking after several
forays into consumer-oriented businesses in past years.
The company, whose global scale and a clientele spanning
businesses and government had made it one of the technology
sector's bellwethers, in past years had surrendered market
share to up-and-coming competitors like Juniper.
In July, Cisco said it planned to cut 15 percent of its
workforce and sell a set-top box factory in Mexico as part of
an effort to slash annual expenses by $1 billion.
Those cuts come after Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers
admitted in April that the company had "lost its way".
