BRIEF-Materion Corporation announces planned leadership succession
* Materion Corporation announces planned leadership succession
Nov 18 Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc said it will buy privately held cloud networking company Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and networking strategy.
Cisco said the acquisition of Meraki, which was founded by members of MIT's Laboratory for Computer Science, is expected to close in the second quarter of Cisco's 2013 fiscal year and is subject to regulatory approval.
* Materion Corporation announces planned leadership succession
* Says natarajan chandrasekaran has been appointed director and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)