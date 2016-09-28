版本:
Cisco plans $4 bln worth of expansion in Mexico-government

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Cisco Systems Inc plans more than $4 billion worth of expansion in Mexico between 2016 and 2018, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.

Cisco's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins made the announcement during a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

