Cisco challenges Microsoft buy of Skype in EU court

* Cisco says European Commission was wrong to approve deal
* If court challenge successful, regulators would have to
annul deal
* Case is one of several merger challenges at the Luxembourg
court
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, May 28 Cisco Systems Inc, the
world's leading network equipment maker, will try to convince
Europe's second highest court on Wednesday that it should
overturn the EU's approval of Microsoft's purchase of
Skype.
If Cisco wins the challenge at the Luxembourg-based general
court, the European Commission would have to annul its decision,
which allowed Microsoft to buy the Internet video and voice
company without having to make any concessions.
Cisco, which is appealing together with Italian fixed-line
and Internet telephone provider Messagenet SpA, will argue that
the Commission made several "manifest errors" in assessing the
$8.5 billion Microsoft-Skype deal.
It is expected to argue that the combined company's dominant
share in the communications market gave it the ability and the
incentive to refuse to provide data that would allow rivals to
work with the merged firm's products.
The last time a company successfully challenged a Commission
merger-approval decision at the court was in 2002 in a case
involving the Sony Music and BMG record labels. In the vast
majority of cases, the court rules with the Commission.
A decision by the EU's general court can be appealed to the
European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court.
Cisco's challenge is one of four court cases against the
European Commission's rulings in merger cases.
Deutsche Boerse last year filed an appeal against
the Commission's rejection of its merger with NYSE Euronext
while UPS has take action against a regulatory
veto of its proposed TNT buy.
Ryanair has similarly said it will fight the
Commission's veto of its plan to buy Aer Lingus.