Cisco looks to salesman Robbins for tech leadership

SEATTLE May 4 Chuck Robbins, the veteran
salesman chosen by Cisco Systems Inc to succeed
legendary CEO John Chambers, must prove he has the technical
knowledge to chart a new course and lead the network equipment
maker into the new world of cloud-based computing.
Cisco, like tech stalwarts Hewlett-Packard Co and
IBM, is trying to branch out from its core business into
software, security and datacenters to capitalize on the
explosion of remote computing.
"He's going to run the company well as a caretaker, he's got
good business acumen, said Glenn O'Donnell, an analyst at tech
research firm Forrester "The question is whether he has vision.
I don't think anybody yet knows the answer."
Cisco is the clear market leader in selling network
equipment to companies, controlling about half of a $38 billion
global market, more than four times the total of the next two
rivals combined, HP and China's Huawei, according to Gartner.
The company is now trying to break away from being type-cast
as just a network equipment supplier, laying its bets on what it
calls the "Internet of Everything", basically the recognition
that soon almost every person, device, or sensor will feed data
into a network. Cisco aims to play a role in analyzing and
channeling that traffic in as many places as possible.
"They are making all this noise about the 'Internet of
Everything'. That's a nice ambitious vision, but how can Cisco
capitalize on that, and win in that marketplace?," asked
O'Donnell.
Robbins, 49, gave no clear indication of his strategy during
a conference call with reporters on Monday, saying he would
rather listen to customers and shareholders for the next 90 days
before laying out his plan.
The CEO-in-waiting, who takes over in late July, made his
name at Cisco building relationships with the legion of
companies that actually sell Cisco's products to large
businesses, making up about 80 percent of Cisco's $49 billion in
expected revenue this fiscal year.
That makes Robbins, who holds a bachelor's degree in
mathematics with a concentration in computer science from the
University of North Carolina, a consummate salesman, like his
predecessor.
Chambers and Robbins, who joked together on a conference
call earlier on Monday, are "cut of the same cloth", said Tim
Zimmerman, an analyst at Gartner. "He's very sales focused,
similar to John, and understands the voice of the customer," he
added.
Cisco needs a leader to take the big picture and dismantle
the "silo" approach to selling many, sometimes competing,
products to clients, said Zimmerman. "Is he the right person?
Time will always tell."
Some Wall Street analysts voiced reservations that Robbins
had the deep knowledge of technology necessary to succeed.
"While we like Chuck Robbins individually, we believe
investors would benefit more from technology leadership at the
company given the disruptive changes we believe are coming to
networking," said Rod Hall, an analyst at JP Morgan.
