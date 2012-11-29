版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:13 BJT

Cisco to buy privately held network software co

Nov 29 Cisco Systems Inc agreed to buy privately held network traffic-management software maker Cariden Technologies Inc for about $141 million in cash.

Cariden will be integrated into Cisco's service provider networking group unit, Cisco said.

