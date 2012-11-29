UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy privately held network software co

Nov 29 Cisco Systems Inc said it will buy privately held network traffic-management software maker Cariden Technologies Inc for about $141 million in cash.

Cariden will be integrated into Cisco's service provider networking group unit, Cisco said.

California-based Cariden supplies network planning, design and traffic management solutions for telecommunications service providers.

This is Cisco's third acquisition in November. Earlier this month Cisco said it will buy privately held cloud networking company Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and networking strategy.

Cisco shares were slightly up at $18.91 in trading before the bell on Thursday after closing at $18.83 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.