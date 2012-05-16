Companies less wary of personal devices at work-Cisco

May 15 Corporate IT departments in the United
States are becoming less wary of staff bringing their personal
devices to work, a Cisco study showed, although
security remains a top concern.
Among 600 IT and business executives questioned by Cisco's
consulting arm 95 percent said they support employees bringing
and using personal devices in the workplace in some way, Cisco's
Internet Solutions Business group (ISBG) said on Wednesday.
Corporate IT departments have been slow to embrace the trend
dubbed 'Bring your own device' (BYOD) because of potential
security risks.
While corporate IT departments have systems in place to
ensure desktop security and to prevent data loss over the
Internet or through email, mobile devices such as smartphones,
tablets or laptops that can connect with external networks pose
different security challenges.
Despite those challenges the study found that 84 percent of
respondents now not only allow employee-owned devices, but also
provide some level of support while 36 percent provide full
support for employee-owned devices.
"IT is saying yes to BYOD, before it was saying hands off,"
Sujai Hajela, general manager of Cisco's wireless networking
unit, said.
Nevertheless, he said, "data protection and security is the
number one concern."
That's where Cisco and a number of rivals such as Juniper
Networks, Hewlett Packard or Avaya come in with
services that help companies manage and secure personal mobile
devices used by employees.
Cisco itself allows staff to bring their own devices for
work and said it found employees are willing to pay to use their
private device at work.
"The typical Cisco employee who chooses a personal device at
work pays, on average, a $600 premium to do so," Cisco's ISBG
said.