UPDATE 1-Cisco revenue in line, investors await CEO comments

Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations, helped by continued strength in its enterprise business.

Shares of the world's biggest network equipment maker fell 2 percent after hours, as investors waited for the company's latest forecasts and comments on its business later on Wednesday.

Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers' commentary is closely watched by investors as Cisco is regarded as a strong indicator of the general health of the technology industry because of its broad customer base.

Cisco had a net profit of $2.3 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with a profit of $1.9 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $12.4 billion, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding some items, the company reported profit of 52 cents per share, which was a penny better than analysts' average estimate.

The results were in line with the company's forecasts three months ago, based on what it called "encouraging" signs.