UPDATE 1-Cisco revenue in line, investors await CEO comments

Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in
line with Wall Street expectations, helped by continued strength
in its enterprise business.
Shares of the world's biggest network equipment maker fell 2
percent after hours, as investors waited for the company's
latest forecasts and comments on its business later on
Wednesday.
Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers' commentary is closely
watched by investors as Cisco is regarded as a strong indicator
of the general health of the technology industry because of its
broad customer base.
Cisco had a net profit of $2.3 billion, or 42 cents per
share, in the quarter. That compared with a profit of $1.9
billion, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $12.4 billion, matching analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding some items, the company reported profit of 52
cents per share, which was a penny better than analysts' average
estimate.
The results were in line with the company's forecasts three
months ago, based on what it called "encouraging" signs.