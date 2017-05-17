Cisco revenue falls for sixth quarter in a row

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear maker, reported its sixth straight fall in quarterly revenue, largely due to declines in its router business.
The company's net income rose to $2.52 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 29 from $2.35 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 0.5 percent to $11.94 billion, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.