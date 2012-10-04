Two Cisco execs get expanded roles as Chambers succession looms

Oct 4 Networking equipment company Cisco Systems
is expanding the roles of two executives that it has
identified as possible candidates to succeed long-serving Chief
Executive John Chambers.
Cisco said on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer Gary
Moore, 63, will also assume the role of president overseeing
end-to-end operations and aligning all businesses with Cisco's
long-term strategy. Moore was named Cisco's COO in February
2011.
In addition, Cisco said that Rob Lloyd, 56, who has led the
company's global operations since April 2009, will assume
responsibility for Cisco's development and sales units.
"You're seeing both of those leaders taking a major step
forward in terms of their responsibilities and expectations and
you will see me staying focused on strategy," Chambers told
Reuters on Thursday.
"Our goal is to make this transition not just at my level
very smooth. The way you do that is to move people around
functionally and to give them more responsibility and then see
how they do," Cha mbers said.
Chambers, who took the helm at Cisco in 1995 and turned the
small company into a multi-billion operation, has said he aims
to step down in two to four years.