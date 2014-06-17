版本:
Cisco to buy networking software maker Tail-f Systems

June 17 Cisco Systems Inc said it would buy privately held Swedish networking software maker Tail-f Systems for about $175 million to expand its network management and automation business.

Tail-f employees will join the network equipment maker's cloud and virtualization group.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Cisco said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
