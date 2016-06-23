Arista infringes Cisco networking patents, trade agency rules

NEW YORK, June 23 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc won a key victory in a sprawling legal
battle with rival Arista Networks Inc on Thursday as
the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Arista infringed
three of Cisco's patents with its ethernet switches used in
computer data centers and servers.
The trade commission upheld a finding of infringement by a
U.S. trade judge in February. The ITC, which investigates
complaints of violations of U.S. intellectual property, also
recommended an import ban against Arista's products that
infringe the patents.
