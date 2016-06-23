Arista infringes Cisco networking patents, trade agency rules

NEW YORK, June 23 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc won a key victory in a sprawling legal battle with rival Arista Networks Inc on Thursday as the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Arista infringed three of Cisco's patents with its ethernet switches used in computer data centers and servers.

The trade commission upheld a finding of infringement by a U.S. trade judge in February. The ITC, which investigates complaints of violations of U.S. intellectual property, also recommended an import ban against Arista's products that infringe the patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)