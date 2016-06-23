UPDATE 2-Arista infringes Cisco networking patents, U.S. trade agency rules

(Adds comment from companies, background)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, June 23 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc won a key victory in a sprawling legal
battle with rival Arista Networks Inc on Thursday after
the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Arista infringed
three of Cisco's patents with its ethernet switches used in
computer data centers and servers.
The trade commission upheld a finding of infringement by a
U.S. trade judge in February. The ITC, which investigates
complaints of violations of U.S. intellectual property, also
recommended an import ban against Arista's products that
infringe the patents.
The ITC's ruling must now be reviewed by the U.S. Trade
Representative, who can approve or disapprove of the
commission's orders. Arista was down more than 3 percent to
$71.50 in after-hours trading, while Cisco was unchanged.
Cisco's patents relate to managing and securing
communications networks. The company filed its trade complaint
in December, 2014, seeking a ban on Arista's switches.
The ruling, if approved, could lead to the exclusion of
Arista's 7000 series of switches, which generate most of the
company's product revenue, according to regulatory filings.
Arista, however, has said it redesigned the software in its
switches to address the ITC's findings. Cisco says Arista has
not presented its purported redesigns to the ITC.
"This marks the end of Arista's ability to mislead its
shareholders and customers about the infringing nature of their
products," Cisco senior vice president Mark Chandler said in a
statement.
Arista said it intends to comply with the orders. The
company's senior vice president Marc Taxay said in a statement
that Cisco was using litigation to preserve its market share.
"If allowed to succeed, Cisco's scheme would have a chilling
effect on innovation. While we will defend our rights in these
actions, our primary focus remains on the continued supply of
products to our customers."
The trade action is one front in a fierce legal battle
between Cisco and Arista, which was formed by former Cisco
employees. Cisco has a second trade-related investigation
pending, and a judge is scheduled to release findings in that
case in August.
The companies, both based in California, have also sued each
other in federal court in San Jose. Arista has requested the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review the validity of several
Cisco patents.
Companies frequently turn to the ITC to win an import ban
and to district court to win damages.
The case is In the Matter of Certain Network Devices,
337-944, at the U.S. International Trade Commission.
