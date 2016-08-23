UPDATE 2-U.S. Trade Rep approves import ban on Arista devices, says rival Cisco

(Adds comment from Arista)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. Trade Representative
has upheld an import ban on Arista Networks Inc's
ethernet switches following a federal commission's finding in
June that the company's products infringed patents owned by
rival Cisco Systems Inc, Cisco said.
The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
(ITC), which investigates purported violations of U.S.
intellectual property, stemmed from a complaint Cisco filed in
December 2014 about the switches, which are used in computer
data centers and servers.
In a blog post on the company's website on Monday, Cisco
general counsel Mark Chandler said the import ban was to start
on Tuesday. Representatives for the USTR could not immediately
be reached for comment on Tuesday.
The ITC said Arista infringed three Cisco patents relating
to managing and securing communications networks. The ruling
excludes the import of Arista's network devices, including its
7000 series of switches, which generates most of that company's
product revenue, according to regulatory filings. It also
prevents the sale of domestic supplies of the imported products.
In a statement on Tuesday, Arista's general counsel, Marc
Taxay, said the company has redesigned the software in its
switches and believes it is in "full compliance" with the ITC's
orders.
"Our primary focus remains the continued supply of
non-infringing products to our customers," he said.
Arista also said it would appeal to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Cisco's Chandler, in his blog post, said that "it appears
Cisco's proprietary technology is still being used."
He said Arista has not received approval from the ITC for
the redesigned products.
The case is In the Matter of Certain Network Devices,
337-944, at the U.S. International Trade Commission.
