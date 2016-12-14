UPDATE 3-U.S. jury sides with Arista over Cisco in copyright battle

(Adds Cisco and Arista comments)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 14 A U.S. jury on Wednesday
handed Arista Networks Inc a major win in a
wide-ranging legal battle against Cisco Systems Inc,
ruling that Arista owed no damages over Cisco's claims of
copyright infringement.
The jurors in federal court in San Jose, California also
found that Arista did not infringe a Cisco patent.
The verdict is the latest in sprawling litigation between
San Jose-based Cisco, a major networking equipment company, and
Santa Clara, California-based Arista, a fast-growing rival. The
companies compete fiercely to sell ethernet switches to connect
computers, servers and other devices, forming networks.
Cisco had been seeking roughly $335 million in damages over
Arista copyright infringement of its user interfaces. In a
statement, Cisco said it respectfully disagreed with the verdict
and was determining its options for post-trial motions and
appeal.
Arista said the outcome "represents an important victory not
only for Arista but for the entire industry."
Arista shares closed up about 3 percent while Cisco shares
declined 0.4 percent.
Cisco is fighting to preserve its position as a dominant
market player, and to brush off a rival founded by former top
Cisco executives. Arista's annual revenue has jumped 43 percent
since 2014, the year it went public, to $837 million at the end
of 2015.
During a two-week trial in a San Jose courtroom, Cisco
argued that Arista "slavishly copied" its command line
interfaces (CLI) - one- or two-word commands for operating its
network switches - and that Arista's switches and routers
infringe one of its patents for user interface technology.
Arista denied infringing Cisco's intellectual property.
The jury found that Arista infringed some of Cisco's
copyrights. However, jurors also said Arista proved that
external factors, other than Cisco's creativity, dictated the
design of Cisco's content.
That legal defense, known as "scenes a faire," meant Arista
owed no damages to Cisco.
The lawsuit is one of two Cisco filed in 2014 in San Jose
that together accused Arista of infringing on 14 of its
networking patents and related copyrights.
Cisco had also filed twin complaints at the U.S.
International Trade Commission, which handed the networking
giant a victory in June in one of the cases. The commission said
Arista's ethernet switches, which carry data traffic, infringed
three of Cisco's patents.
Last week, an ITC judge again sided with Cisco by ruling
Arista had infringed two other Cisco patents. That decision must
be reviewed by the full commission over the next few months.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio and Will
Dunham)