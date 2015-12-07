Cisco chairman promises 'win-win' deal with China over network control

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 7 Cisco's executive chairman
on Monday declined to say whether it would cede to China's
demands to be able to control equipment deployed in the world's
largest internet market, instead pledging to find a "win-win"
solution.
The world's top maker of switching equipment and routers
that run the Internet has a bet big on China, announcing in June
it would invest more than $10 billion in the country along with
local business partners.
Cisco's commitment comes despite unease among foreign
business groups over a China national security law adopted in
July demanding all key network infrastructure and information
systems be "secure and controllable".
"We will find a way to make it a win-win situation,"
executive chairman John Chambers told Reuters on the sidelines
of a news conference in Dubai.
Foreign firms warn China's new law is vaguely worded and
could require technology firms to manufacture products in China
or release source code to inspectors, thereby exposing
intellectual property.
"We give our source code to no one," Chambers told the
conference when asked if Cisco would give China a written
promise that it would comply with government demands, declining
to directly answer the question.
"We spent three years winning the trust of the Chinese
government and if you watch most American companies, their
businesses in China is down dramatically, so was ours for
several years. Do you know how much we grew in China last
quarter? Forty percent."
Foreign technology firms have been increasingly squeezed out
of China, the world's biggest Internet market, as Beijing seeks
to promote domestic technology suppliers it says are needed to
protect state secrets and data.
Earlier this year, a Reuters analysis found Cisco was among
U.S. technology firms that had been dropped from state
procurement lists in recent years.
"There are legitimate needs of all government in terms of
the issues of terrorism and national security," added Chambers.
"I think you have to disclose when you're gathering
information on people and if you do it right on a trust basis,
even with some of the countries of the world that might surprise
you, you can find a true partnership basis."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Cynthia
Osterman)