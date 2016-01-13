Cisco tries to bolster cloud credentials with new monitoring tool

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 13 When Cisco
introduces its latest product on Wednesday, a tool for
monitoring how employees use third-party software, it aims to
bolster its offerings in the "cloud," meaning Internet-delivered
services. It also has information technology specialists like
Robert Florescu in mind.
The head of Information technology at New York City-area
urgent-care provider CityMD, Florescu must deal with complicated
regulations around the privacy of patient data, on top of
network security.
That made him a perfect candidate for Cloud Consumption as a
Service, which Cisco is launching as a way to help companies
manage software employees might download and use independently,
for example email programs like Google's Gmail or file-storage
services like Dropbox.
While the services, which IT professionals dub "shadow IT,"
provide convenience for employees, they can create headaches if
they expose vulnerability to malware attacks, eat up bandwidth,
or fail to comply with laws.
Shadow IT is creating a growing corporate challenge. Most
companies with over 5,000 employees estimate around 90 such
services are deployed around their computer infrastructure, but
the actual number is typically over 1,200, according to Cisco
executive Bob Dimicco.
Of those, more than 40 fall in the high-risk category.
Offering its cloud consumption service, which Cisco plans to
bill monthly at a cost of $1-$2 per employee, will help Cisco
expand its offerings in the fast-growing business area of cloud
services.
While switching and routing products make up the bulk of
Cisco's revenue, those businesses show lackluster growth.
Increasing numbers of customers who once bought all their own
switching and routing hardware now are relying on outside
vendors who do not tend to use as many Cisco products.
So the company has been trying to beef up its offerings
catering to the increasingly Internet-based technology culture
at many companies. It has introduced products like Cisco Meraki,
which controls routing and security over the Internet, and Cisco
WebEx, which offers Internet-based video conferencing and
similar products.
Many companies, including Cloudability, Netskope and
Skyhigh, offer services similar to Cisco's cloud consumption
service, but Cisco says its product goes beyond the others
because it offers more details on usage and about each
individual third-party app provider, such as if it complies with
relevant regulations.
As at CityMD, Cisco's product will typically supplement
data-security and compliance services such as Digital Guardian.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr)