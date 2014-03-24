UPDATE 1-Cisco joins cloud computing race with $1 bln plan

(Adds details from official confirmation; share price)
March 24 Cisco Systems Inc plans to
offer cloud computing services, pledging to spend $1 billion
over the next two years to enter a market currently led by the
world's biggest online retailer Amazon.com Inc.
Cisco said it will spend the amount to build data centers to
help run the new service called Cisco Cloud Services.
Cisco, which mainly deals in networking hardware, wants to
take advantage of companies' desire to rent computing services
rather than buying and maintaining their own machines.
The company said it plans to deliver the service with and
through partners including Australian telecom service provider
Telstra, tech distributor Ingram Micro Inc, and
Indian IT company Wipro Ltd.
"Customers, providers and channel partners ... want to
rapidly deploy valuable enterprise-class cloud experiences for
key customers -- all while mitigating the risk of capital
investment," Rob Lloyd, Cisco's president of development and
sales, said in a statement.
Cisco's plans were first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
Enterprise hardware spending is dwindling across the globe
as companies cope with shrinking budgets, slowing or uncertain
economies and a fundamental migration to cloud computing, which
reduces demand for equipment by outsourcing data management and
computing needs.
Microsoft Corp last year said it was cutting prices
for hosting and processing customers' online data in an
aggressive challenge to Amazon's lead in the growing business of
cloud computing.
Shares of Cisco, which closed at $21.64 on Friday on the
Nasdaq, were up 0.28 percent at $21.70 in pre-market trading on
Monday.
