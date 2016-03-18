Cisco to invest $100 mln in India's digital push

NEW DELHI, March 18 Cisco Systems Inc
will invest over $100 million in India to support the country's
ambitious plan to connect thousands of its villages to the
internet and create jobs, Executive Chairman John Chambers said
on Friday.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series
of initiatives under the 'Digital India,' 'Skill India,' and
'Startup India' schemes to connect millions of Indians to the
Internet, create more tech jobs and move more services online.
Chambers said the company will work with federal and
provincial governments in India to launch incubation centers for
entrepreneurs and training students.
Cisco will invest $40 million of the total planned
investment into funding early and mid-stage startups.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Anand Basu)