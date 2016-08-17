版本:
Cisco Systems to lay off about 14,000 employees - CRN

Aug 16 Cisco Systems Inc is laying off about 14,000 employees, representing nearly 20 percent of the network equipment maker's global workforce, technology news site CRN reported, citing sources close to the company.

San Jose, California-based Cisco is expected to announce the cuts within the next few weeks, the report said, as the company transition from its hardware roots into a software-centric organization. (bit.ly/2bEQfa3)

Cisco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

