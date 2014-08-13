UPDATE 3-Cisco to cut another 6,000 jobs as forecast falls flat

(Adds global sector revenue breakdown, quote from CEO and
analyst)
By Marina Lopes
Aug 13 Cisco Systems Inc forecast tepid
current-quarter results and said it plans to cut another 6,000
jobs, as the network equipment maker works through a transition
toward a new cycle of high-end switches and routers.
The latest round of layoffs is at least the third workforce
reduction in about as many years for a company once synonymous
with the Internet boom, but which has lately struggled to
sustain growth.
The company announced in August 2013 that it would cut 4,000
jobs. And in 2011, it said it planned to reduce its workforce by
more than 11,000.
Shares in the company slipped 0.95 percent to $24.96 in
extended trading, from a $25.20 close on the Nasdaq.
"The market doesn't wait for anyone. We are going to lead
it, period," Chief Executive Officer John Chambers told analysts
on a conference call. "The ability to do that requires some
tough decisions. We will manage our costs aggressively and drive
efficiencies."
Chambers partly blamed the cuts on the uncertainty in global
demand. In emerging markets, where the company faces sluggish
sales and increased competition, Cisco saw continued challenges.
China product orders fell 23 percent, and Brazil had 13 percent
declines.
"Unfortunately, as we look out, we don't see emerging
markets growth returning for several quarters and believe it
could get worse," said Chambers.
Total product orders rose 1 percent, with 2 percent growth
in both the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
offset by a 7 percent decline in Asia and Pacific.
"The mixed quarter has become the norm for Cisco," said
Zeus Kerravalla at ZK research. "As the market transitions, your
staff has to transition. I see a lot of what they are doing as a
reallocation and I think it is the right thing for the company."
Cisco's high-end routers and switches declined 7 percent and
4 percent year-over-year, respectively, as customers were slow
to order a new series of products. Its data center revenues rose
30 percent, and security sector revenues rose 29 percent.
Security revenue was boosted by the acquisition of
SourceFire, a cyber security firm Cisco acquired in October
2013.
Cisco also forecast earnings per share of between 51 cents
and 53 cents for its current, fiscal first quarter. It predicted
flat to 1 percent growth in revenue for the period.
Cisco posted a smaller-than-expected 0.5 percent dip in
fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to $12.4 billion. Wall Street on
average had expected $12.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
That beat the company's previous guidance for a decline in
revenue of between 1 percent and 3 percent for the quarter.
Cisco reported a net profit of $2.8 billion in the fiscal
fourth quarter, flat from the year-ago quarter and adjusted
earnings of 55 cents per share. That exceeded the consensus
forecast of 53 cents.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)