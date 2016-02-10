Cisco posts 2 pct rise in revenue, adds $15 bln to buyback

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a 2 percent increase in quarterly revenue, and said it would add $15 billion to its share buyback program.
Net income rose to $3.1 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan 23, from $2.40 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $11.8 billion from $11.6 billion, excluding revenue from the customer premises equipment portion of the service provider video connected devices business that was divested. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.