Cisco posts 2 pct rise in revenue, adds $15 bln to buyback

Feb 10 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a 2 percent increase in quarterly revenue, and said it would add $15 billion to its share buyback program.

Net income rose to $3.1 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan 23, from $2.40 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $11.8 billion from $11.6 billion, excluding revenue from the customer premises equipment portion of the service provider video connected devices business that was divested. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)