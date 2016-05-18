Cisco revenue falls as telecom customers spend less

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported an about 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower spending by telecom carriers.
The company's net profit fell to $2.35 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $2.44 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $12.00 billion from $12.14 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: