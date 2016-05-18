Cisco revenue falls as telecom customers spend less

May 18 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported an about 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower spending by telecom carriers.

The company's net profit fell to $2.35 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $2.44 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $12.00 billion from $12.14 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)