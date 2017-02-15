Cisco revenue slips for fifth straight quarter

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Cisco Systems Inc's quarterly revenue fell for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by sluggish demand in its legacy network equipment business.
The company's net income fell to $2.35 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan.28 from $3.15 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The world's largest networking gear maker said revenue fell 2.9 percent to $11.58 billion.
To offset sluggish demand for its traditional lineup of switches and routers, Cisco has been focusing on areas such as security, the internet of things and cloud computing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017