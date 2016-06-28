Thales aims at boosting its revenue in cybersecurity with Cisco

PARIS, June 28 French electronics group Thales
aims to increase its revenues by hundreds of millions
of euros in the cybersecurity field through a strategic
agreement it has signed with Cisco Systems, it said on
Tuesday.
"We hope that with this agreement, we will add several
hundred millions of euros in the next years," said Jean-Michel
Lagarde, who heads secure communications and information systems
at Thales.
"It will have a multiplier effect, as this is not only about
cybersecurity, but also about secure systems for cities and
airports."
The two companies have been partners since 2010 and plan to
co-develop a solution to better detect and counter cyber attacks
in real time, it said.
Thales generates 500 million euros ($550 million) annually
in the cybersecurity business, notably in data protection thanks
to the acquisition in March of Vormetric for 375 million euros.
The jointly developed solution will be aimed first at French
infrastructure providers and will then be deployed globally,
Cisco and Thales said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)