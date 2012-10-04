Cisco boosts virtual networking with vCider acquisition

Oct 4 Networking equipment company Cisco Systems
Inc said on Thursday it has acquired virtual networking
company vCider to defend itself from competitors in the cloud
computing business.
VCider, a privately held company founded in 2010,
specializes in offering products that let organizations create
virtual private networks and link data centers.
Cisco, which plans to integrate vCider into its cloud
computing unit, did not disclose financial terms.
Cisco has been sounding out potential acquisitions in the
virtualized networking market for some time but in July lost out
to joint-venture partner VMware Iv, which bought
technology start-up Nicira for 1.05 billion.
Nicira like vCider is focused on software defined networking
(SDN), a technology that some analysts see as a threat to
Cisco's core business.
"In our view, Cisco's dominant share in switching puts it
most at risk from SDN adoption," ISI Group analyst Brian
Marshall said in a research note.
"The acquisition helps Cicsco add software/virtualization
expertise. We also see it in part as a response to VMware's
acquisition of Nicira," Marshall added.
Cisco and VMware's parent company EMC Corp in 2009
set up a joint venture as a one-stop shop for data centers,
bundling Cisco's networking equipment and servers with EMC's
storage gear and software from VMware.