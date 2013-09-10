Cisco enters data storage market with purchase of Whiptail

| Sept 10
Sept 10 Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday
announced its first foray into the data storage market, saying
it would pay $415 million to acquire privately held storage
system maker Whiptail.
Cisco said it will pay cash and incentives for the
acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.
Whiptail, founded in 2008 and based in Whippany, New Jersey,
makes storage systems based on flash memory chips, which allow
data to move through servers with greater speed and efficiency
as well as higher volume.
One flash server can manage the workload of a number of
servers on traditional hard disk drives.
Cisco, one of the biggest providers of X86 servers, said
Whiptail's technology was a good fit allowing Cisco to extend
its converged infrastructure, combining components such as
servers, data storage devices, networking equipment and software
into one offering.
Cisco's senior vice president of corporate development
Hilton Romanski said the company decided to acquire Whiptail
after observing the technology up close.
"We've known the company for some time and we're actually an
investor," he said.
He added that Cisco preferred to be in exclusive
conversations with potential targets and that had been the case
with Whiptail.
Romanski declined to give a revenue figure for Whiptail but
a source close to the situation said Whiptail's revenue was
between $20 million and $30 million. The company has about 80
employees.
ISI group analyst Brian Marshall said that with the
acquisition Cisco was "finally entering the $50 billion
enterprise storage industry".
The move is likely to weigh on Cisco's partnerships with
data storage equipment makers EMC and NetApp,
which offer flash storage.
"Cisco is clearly taking a more offensive stance now and
will no longer completely rely on existing partners like EMC and
NetApp for its enterprise storage solutions," Marshall said.
On Monday, hard drive maker Western Digital said it
would pay $685 million in cash to buy Virident Systems, which
makes flash memory for servers.
Tim Stammers, an analyst with 451 research, added that many
of the other large vendors had their flash storage sorted.
"IBM has Texas Memory Systems, Dell invested in Skyera, EMC
has XtremIO and HP has 3Par," he said.
He said the price Cisco paid was on the high side and that
it appeared Whiptail had pushed a hard bargain.
Whiptail was advised by Evercore Partners.
Cisco stock was up 0.79 percent at $24.10.