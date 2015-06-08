版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一 20:22 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF- Cisco says Sprint to deploy Cisco hardware for intelligent Wi-Fi network

(Corrects headline to "for intelligent Wi-Fi network" from "to construct and manage an intelligent") June 8 Cisco Systems Inc : * Cisco, Sprint, and Kansas City, announce agreement to deploy smart+connected city framework * Says Sprint will deploy Cisco hardware to construct and manage an intelligent wi-fi network * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

