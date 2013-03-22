BRIEF-Jury orders Cisco to pay $70 mln to XpertUniverse in patent dispute

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
March 22 Cisco Systems Inc : * Xpertuniverse inc wins $70 million jury verdict against Cisco Systems Inc
in patent dispute -- court filing * Jury finds xpertuniverse proved by preponderance of evidence that Cisco
committed fraud by concealment * Jury finds Cisco infringed two patents
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.