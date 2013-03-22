版本:
2013年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Jury orders Cisco to pay $70 mln to XpertUniverse in patent dispute

March 22 Cisco Systems Inc : * Xpertuniverse inc wins $70 million jury verdict against Cisco Systems Inc

in patent dispute -- court filing * Jury finds xpertuniverse proved by preponderance of evidence that Cisco

committed fraud by concealment * Jury finds Cisco infringed two patents

