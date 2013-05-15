BRIEF-Cisco Systems shares up following results

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 15 Cisco Systems Inc : * Shares up 5 percent in extended trade following results
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016