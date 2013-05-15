BRIEF-Cisco Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50-$0.52 per share

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Cisco Systems Inc : * Says total U.S. public sector revenue grew 5 percent in Q3, including U.S.
federal spending down 3 percent * Sees Q4 revenue growth in 4-7pct range on y/y basis * Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margins to be approximately in a range of 61-62
percent * Sees Q4 FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50-$0.52 per share * Sees sees GAAP earnings in Q4 EPS $0.07-$0.10 lower than its non-GAAP EPS
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016