公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六

BRIEF-Cisco CEO: Cisco has gone too long without major aquisition

Dec 7 Cisco Systems Inc : * CEO says Cisco has gone too long without a major aquisition * CEO sees Cisco being more active in m&a

