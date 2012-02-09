UPDATE 3-Cisco Q3 revenue outlook strong after Q2 beat

* Q2 EPS beats, Q3 revenue forecast strong
* Q2 revenue of $11.5 bln vs Street view of $11.23 bln
* Hikes quarterly dividend to $0.08
By Nicola Leske
Feb 8 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc 's restructuring is paying off, allowing the
company to promise further revenue growth and hike its quarterly
dividend after its second quarter results beat estimates.
It was almost a year ago that Cisco Chief Executive John
Chambers acknowledged the company had lost its way after
disappointing investors for several quarters with bleak outlooks
and profit warnings.
But Chambers, who has led the company for 17 years, finally
scaled back on consumer businesses and laid off thousands in a
sweeping overhaul, aiming to cut expenses by $1 billion.
"We achieved our goal of $1 billion expense reductions
measured from a quarterly run rate perspective in the second
quarter one quarter earlier than our stated goals," Chambers
said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.
Now, Cisco - a sector bellwether because of its global scale
and diverse client base - forecast 5 to 7 percent growth in
fiscal third-quarter revenue, unlike its rivals which expected
no growth.
That translates into a sales outlook of $11.4 billion to
$11.6 billion, matching or slightly exceeding Wall Street's
average forecast of $11.46 billion.
Executives also forecast gross margins of 61.5 to 62 percent
in the fiscal third quarter ending April.
Juniper Networks, a rival in the router market, gave a
gloomy outlook for its first quarter, raising concerns that tech
spending especially among service providers would remain soft.
Cisco, however, said revenue from telecom carriers grew 12
percent in the past three months to end-January.
"We are coming in the sweet spot," Chambers said.
"It doesn't matter if you're talking to Time Warner or
Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Deutsche Telekom, British Telecom,
Telefonica, China mobile, Telstra, all of which we had in the
last month at multiple levels," he added.
Cisco's business grew in all of its customer segments in its
second quarter with the exception of the public sector, which
was down 1 percent. Chambers said he expected the public sector
to remain tough.
ADDED SURPRISE
Second quarter revenue rose 10.6 percent from the year-ago
period to $11.5 billion. Analysts on average were expecting
$11.23 billion.
Net income grew to $2.2 billion, or 40 cents per share, from
$1.5 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 47 cents per share, beating
the average estimate of 43 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cisco said on Wednesday it plans to pay a quarterly dividend
of $0.08 per common share, up 2 cents from the previous quarter.
"Broadly speaking, people expected a good quarter. This is
probably a little better than expected and the dividend is an
added surprise," said Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris.
Cisco's core business is routers and switches, which direct
Internet traffic, but the company has also focused on data
centers, enabling and providing cloud computing technology and
video platforms.
Chambers also promised to get back on the acquisition path
this year.
"Over the last year, we curtailed our M&A activity to a
large extent as we worked hard to refocus. ... We expect to be
more active with acquisitions in the quarters and years to
come."
He added that Cisco had built up a cash balance because it
was easy to buy a small company with cash.
"In terms of our size, we believe you partner big to big.
You acquire big to small. That's how we approach the market in
terms of direction," Chambers said.
Cisco stock was down 0.39 percent in extended trading after
closing at $20.43 on Wednesday.