Media communications firm Cision to merge with blank-check firm Capitol

March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.

Cision will become a publicly listed company and form a unit of Capitol Acquisition, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
