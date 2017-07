July 10 (Reuters) - CIT Bank and Allstate Corp have entered a joint venture to provide loans to middle-market companies across various industries, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The joint venture between CIT Bank, a unit of CIT Group Inc and Allstate, known as CIT Northbridge Credit LLC, will provide revolving and term loans from $15 million to $100 million, the bank said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)