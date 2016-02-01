Activist hedge fund wants lender CIT Group to break up - WSJ

Feb 1 Activist hedge fund Hudson Executive Capital LP wants CIT Group Inc to break up, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund, which disclosed a 0.5 percent stake in CIT, thinks the best strategy for the commercial lender would be to sell off its various pieces given its recent underperformance, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1JTUp8M)

Hudson Executive, started last year by former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co dealmakers Douglas Braunstein and James Woolery, reported its stake in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1nAp3cT) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)