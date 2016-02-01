Activist hedge fund wants lender CIT Group to break up - WSJ

Feb 1 Activist hedge fund Hudson Executive
Capital LP wants CIT Group Inc to break up, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hedge fund, which disclosed a 0.5 percent stake in CIT,
thinks the best strategy for the commercial lender would be to
sell off its various pieces given its recent underperformance,
the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1JTUp8M)
Hudson Executive, started last year by former J.P. Morgan
Chase & Co dealmakers Douglas Braunstein and James Woolery,
reported its stake in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1nAp3cT)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)