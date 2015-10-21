CORRECTED-CIT Group CEO John Thain to retire next year

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to Ellen Alemany being the former CEO of Merrill Lynch and the NYSE)
Oct 21 U.S. small-business lender CIT Group Inc said Chief Executive John Thain will retire effective March 31, 2016 and be replaced by Ellen Alemany, a CIT board member.
The company also said it would explore strategic alternatives for its $10 billion commercial air unit and sell its CIT Canada and CIT China businesses to help with its transition to a U.S. commercial bank.
The company said the divestitures would help it simplify its bank-centric business model.
CIT said Thain would remain with the company as chairman and Alemany will be appointed vice chairman in November. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.