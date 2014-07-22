CIT to buy regional lender OneWest for $3.4 billion

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc said it would buy regional lender OneWest Bank NA for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.
The bank expects the transaction to be 20 percent accretive to earnings per share in 2016.
CIT also reported a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it earned higher income from its aerospace and railcar leasing business. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: