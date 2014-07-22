版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 18:44 BJT

CIT to buy regional lender OneWest for $3.4 billion

July 22 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc said it would buy regional lender OneWest Bank NA for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.

The bank expects the transaction to be 20 percent accretive to earnings per share in 2016.

CIT also reported a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it earned higher income from its aerospace and railcar leasing business. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐