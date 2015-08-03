CIT's Thain: financial companies without deposit funding face risks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 CIT Group Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer John Thain, who closed a merger Monday
with OneWest Bank that acquired $30 billion in deposits, said
financial companies that do not have deposit funding could be
shaky in the future.
"Whenever you have long periods of time of very low interest
rates and lots of liquidity you always worry about where are
there bubbles being created and where is there potential trouble
in the future," Thain said in an interview with Reuters.
Thain said he believed the non bank sector was "certainly a
place to worry about in the future."
Non-bank financial companies include business development
companies, which make loans to small and mid-sized companies,
and hedge funds, Thain said.
Thain learned the importance of securing funding from bank
deposits first hand during the financial crisis. He sold Merrill
Lynch to Bank of America right around the time of Lehman
Brothers' September 2008 failure for $29 per share - 40 percent
less than where the shares had traded in the spring.
Thain became CEO of CIT after its 2010 bankruptcy, and one
of his biggest priorities was to increase its access to bank
deposits as a source of funds.
One of the major ways he did this was by acquiring OneWest
Bank.
OneWest was created by private equity firms using many of
the assets of the former IndyMac, which went bust in 2008 in one
of the largest banking failures in the country.
"The strategy of funding a commercial finance company in the
capital markets is not a viable one post financial crisis which
is why we're moving to a bank-centric model in funding the vast
majority of our businesses with the bank," Thain said.
But as banks face tougher regulations after the financial
crisis many fear growth in the so-called shadow banking sector,
comprised of lenders such as business development companies,
real estate investment trusts that invest in mortgages, and some
hedge funds, that are not subject to the strict capital
requirements of banks, Thain said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Grant McCool)