版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 01:11 BJT

CIT urges planemakers to 'go slow' in raising jet output

PHOENIX, March 10 The head of the transportation finance arm of commercial lender CIT has urged planemakers Airbus and Boeing to be cautious about raising aircraft production.

The warning comes as planemakers prepare to ramp up medium-haul jet output to record levels and contrasts with fresh signs that manufacturers are considering expanding their output goals, amid a battle for orders worth $2 trillion over 20 years.

"I would suggest 'go slow,' but I certainly understand why they want to take rates up and capture (market) share," Jeff Knittel, president of CIT Transportation and International Finance said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference hosted by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), he also said CIT was looking at a possible purchase of a long-range version of the Airbus A321 but declined to discuss details. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐