CIT urges planemakers to 'go slow' in raising jet output

PHOENIX, March 10 The head of the transportation
finance arm of commercial lender CIT has urged
planemakers Airbus and Boeing to be cautious
about raising aircraft production.
The warning comes as planemakers prepare to ramp up
medium-haul jet output to record levels and contrasts with fresh
signs that manufacturers are considering expanding their output
goals, amid a battle for orders worth $2 trillion over 20 years.
"I would suggest 'go slow,' but I certainly understand why
they want to take rates up and capture (market) share," Jeff
Knittel, president of CIT Transportation and International
Finance said.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference hosted by the
International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), he
also said CIT was looking at a possible purchase of a long-range
version of the Airbus A321 but declined to discuss details.
