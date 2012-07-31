版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 05:39 BJT

New Issue-CIT Group sells $3 bln in 2 parts

July 31 CIT Group, Inc on Tuesday sold
$3 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CIT GROUP, INC.

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.75 BLN   COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 4.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/03/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 364 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    08/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/03/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 350 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

