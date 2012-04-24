版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 19:19 BJT

CIT Group reports loss on debt charges

April 24 CIT Group Inc, the small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive Officer John Thain, said it had lost $447 million in the first quarter after taking $620 million of charges for retiring high-cost debt.

Pretax income excluding those charges was $214 million, up 21 percent from $178 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based lender, which entered and emerged from bankruptcy in late 2009, lost $2.22 a share.

