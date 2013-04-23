UPDATE 2-Small-business lender CIT's profit below estimates

* Earnings per share 81 cents vs Street view 88 cents
* Noninterest expenses up from 2012 Q4
* Interest income falls 17 pct
* Regulatory restrictions remain in place
April 23 CIT Group Inc, a small-business
lender operating under Federal Reserve supervision since
emerging from bankruptcy, reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday due to rising expenses.
CIT, led by former Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch executive
John Thain, said noninterest expenses were $378.6 million, down
1.6 percent from a year earlier but up 4.5 percent from the
fourth quarter of 2012.
"Expenses are above our long-term targets," Thain said on a
conference call with investors. "It is clear to us we need to
focus on expenses and bring them down."
Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker said CIT expects to
reduce annual costs by $20 million by closing small businesses
in Latin America and Asia and is considering cutting some
"platforms" in Europe.
First-quarter net income was $162.6 million, or 81 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $427 million, or $2.13 per share,
a year earlier, when the company spent more on servicing its
long-term debt.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 88 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thain, who has been negotiating with the Federal Reserve to
end an agreement that restricts CIT's autonomy and its ability
to pay dividends and buy back stock, said he had "nothing new"
to report on the agreement, which has been in place since August
2009. CIT emerged from bankruptcy in December 2009.
Most of CIT's lending businesses are growing in tandem with
"modest growth" that the company sees in the U.S. economy, Thain
said. CIT lends to small and medium-sized businesses that do not
qualify for traditional bank credit.
Interest income in the first quarter fell 7 percent to
$355.8 million but is within CIT's targets, Thain said. Assets
in its core commercial finance areas grew for the sixth
consecutive quarter.
Credit metrics improved, with net chargeoffs, delinquent
loans and net loss provisions all falling. The New York-based
company set aside $19.5 million for bad loans in the quarter,
down from $42.6 million a year earlier.
Total deposits at CIT Bank grew to $10.6 billion in the
quarter from $6.7 billion a year earlier. CIT has been focusing
on growing deposits since they are a less expensive source of
funding for lending. Deposits now represent 33 percent of its
funding mix, with online deposits making up half of the total.
Thain, who has been CEO since February 2010, has been
aggressively cutting the company's high-cost debt as part of his
turnaround strategy.
CIT has eliminated or refinanced more than $30 billion of
expensive debt since emerging from bankruptcy and has created an
online retail bank to gather inexpensive deposits.
The company still has about $22 billion in long-term debt -
close to three times its market capitalization of $8.38 billion.
CIT shares were down 1.9 percent to $40.67 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Monday the stock had
risen 7.3 percent this year.