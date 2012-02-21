CIT's Thain sells $789,000 of company shares

* Sale offsets taxes on restricted stock bonus

* CIT shares nearly unchanged in Tuesday trading

Feb 21 John Thain, chairman and chief executive officer of business lender CIT Group Inc, sold almost 19,100 shares of company stock for $789,000 to offset tax obligations from a bonus he received.

Thain, who joined CIT in early 2010 after stints running Merrill Lynch and the New York Stock Exchange, sold the shares on Feb. 16 at $41.31 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He continues to hold 290,111 CIT shares, the filing said.

Shares of CIT, which are up 18.5 percent this year after falling 26 percent in 2011, were up 4 cents at $41.37 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Thain, who also has been a vice chairman at Goldman Sachs Group, took the reins of CIT shortly after it emerged from bankruptcy due to heavy home lending losses. He has been concentrating on refinancing high-interest debt and raising the company's credit rating so it can expand its business of financing small to middle-sized companies.

In February 2011, Thain received 123,902 shares of restricted stock, one-third of which vested over the next three years. Last year he sold 208 shares at $44.39 each, or $9,228.68, to satisfy tax withholding obligations from his previous year's grant. CIT has not yet disclosed Thain's full compensation for 2011.

The company, which also has an airplane and railcar leasing business and last fall opened an online bank to obtain inexpensive deposits, operates under an agreement subjecting it to close scrutiny from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. CIT recently submitted a plan to the regulator with hopes of loosening the oversight reins.

CIT's 2011 net income fell to $28 million, or 14 cents a share, from $526 million, or $2.62 a share, in 2010, largely because of reduced benefits related to earlier bankruptcy accounting.