UPDATE 2-CIT will soon take deposits by Internet -- CEO

* CEO John Thain has tested system himself
* Internet deposits a step to replace high-cost funding
By David Henry
Sept 14 CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) will begin taking
bank deposits over the Internet within the "next month or two,"
Chief Executive John Thain said on Wednesday.
Thain, speaking at a Barclays Capital conference in New
York, said he and other employees of the lender to small- and
medium-sized businesses have made deposits to test the system.
The deposits are part of Thain's drive to replace CIT's
sometimes unreliable wholesale financing with cheaper and more
stable sources of funds, such as deposits to its bank
subsidiary.
Thain, the last chief executive of Merrill Lynch before it
was sold to Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), was hired in February
2010 to turn CIT around. Despite receiving government funds
from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the company collapsed
into bankruptcy in 2009 after buying subprime mortgage
securities.
Earlier this year, Thain won releases for the bank from
certain restrictions regulators imposed during the collapse.
Thain said on Wednesday he expects by year-end to fulfill
other obligations the holding company has to the New York
Federal Reserve Bank.
He said as a practical matter, CIT can raise the bank
deposits it needs over the Internet, through deposit brokers,
and from its business clients. But he said the company will
probably acquire some bank branch buildings at some point
because regulators prefer that banks have a physical presence.
CIT also announced it will redeem the last $460 million of
one series of notes left from its bankruptcy. The company has
repaid or refinanced nearly $15 billion of expensive debt since
emerging from bankruptcy in December 2009.
CIT shares rose 2.4 percent to $33.49 on Wednesday. This
year, the stock has fallen nearly 30 percent as hedge funds,
including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital, sold their
holdings.
In August, Thain made his first-ever market purchases of
CIT stock, paying $1.19 million for 40,000 shares, an average
price of $29.74 a share. [ID:nS1E78B1ZH]
