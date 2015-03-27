Citadel Securities to close Apogee 'dark pool' -sources

| NEW YORK, March 27
Citadel Securities, a top
market maker in U.S. stocks and listed options, plans to shutter
its Apogee "dark pool" to focus on another of its off-exchange
stock trading venues called Citadel Connect, according to people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
Apogee ranked 18th out of 37 U.S. dark pools - which like
exchanges, match buyers and sellers of stocks, but without
disclosing pre-trade information so that trading interests
remain hidden - by volume in the latest statistics from the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
A little over 39 million shares were traded through Apogee
in the week of March 2, FINRA said. Connect is averaging around
five times the volume of Apogee, according to a person with
knowledge of the matter, but who asked to remain anonymous
because the information is not public. Unlike Apogee, Connect is
not classified as an "Alternative Trading System" and does not
report volumes to FINRA.
The person said there is no timetable yet as to when Apogee
would be closed, but that Citadel's customers have been informed
of the plans to shut it down.
A Citadel spokeswoman declined to comment.
Off-exchange trading venues have come under increased
scrutiny with several regulators actively investigating
potential securities fraud and market manipulation inside of
them. The pressures have added to increased costs for brokers,
forcing them to rethink the value of running multiple trading
venues.
Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co have both
shut down off-exchange trading venues in recent months.
As a market maker, Citadel provides liquidity to the market
by taking the other side of trades, executing around one of
every four retail trades in U.S.-listed equities.
In Connect, Citadel makes active retail orders it has bought
from retail brokerages available to institutional investors and
other firms.
Very few stock orders that retail investors place with their
brokers, such as Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade
, or Fidelity, go through public stock exchanges, such
as Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock
Exchange. Instead, the brokers send the orders to other
brokerage firms like Citadel, or KCG Holdings, which
trade against the incoming orders, and then send the leftovers
to other internalizers, dark pools, or as a last resort,
exchanges.
By doing this, the retail brokers not only avoid paying fees
to the exchanges for active orders, but actually receive
payments and trading rebates from the off-exchange trading
venues.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chris Reese)