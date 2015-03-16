A Schulman to buy Citadel Plastics for $800 mln

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Chemical maker A Schulman Inc said it would acquire privately held Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc, a specialty plastics maker, for $800 million.
Citadel Plastics is owned by private equity firms HGGC and Charlesbank Capital Partners. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.