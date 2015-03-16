版本:
A Schulman to buy Citadel Plastics for $800 mln

March 16 Chemical maker A Schulman Inc said it would acquire privately held Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc, a specialty plastics maker, for $800 million.

Citadel Plastics is owned by private equity firms HGGC and Charlesbank Capital Partners. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
