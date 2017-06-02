MOVES-Former NYSE executive Joe Mecane to join Citadel Securities

June 2 Citadel Securities LLC has hired former Barclays and New York Stock Exchange executive Joe Mecane as head of execution services, the market-making company said on Friday.

Mecane, who will report to Chief Executive Officer Peng Zhao, will lead Citadel Securities' equity, options and exchange-traded fund businesses, starting in September.

He replaces Jamil Nazarali, who became special advisor to Zhao last month.

Mecane most recently was global head of electronic equities at Barclays Plc. Previously, he was head of U.S. equities and co-head of U.S. cash and listings at the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Chicago-based Citadel Securities, which executes about 37 percent of all U.S.-listed retail volume, has made a slew of high-profile hirings in the past year, including former top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials Stephen Luparello and Gregg Berman.

The company, owned by billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin, also hired Kevin Turner last year as its CEO, but the former Microsoft Corp executive resigned in January, just months after taking the job. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)