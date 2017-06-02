MOVES-Former NYSE executive Joe Mecane to join Citadel Securities

June 2 Citadel Securities LLC has hired former
Barclays and New York Stock Exchange executive Joe Mecane as
head of execution services, the market-making company said on
Friday.
Mecane, who will report to Chief Executive Officer Peng
Zhao, will lead Citadel Securities' equity, options and
exchange-traded fund businesses, starting in September.
He replaces Jamil Nazarali, who became special advisor to
Zhao last month.
Mecane most recently was global head of electronic equities
at Barclays Plc. Previously, he was head of U.S.
equities and co-head of U.S. cash and listings at the NYSE,
which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
Chicago-based Citadel Securities, which executes about 37
percent of all U.S.-listed retail volume, has made a slew of
high-profile hirings in the past year, including former top U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission officials Stephen Luparello
and Gregg Berman.
The company, owned by billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken
Griffin, also hired Kevin Turner last year as its CEO, but the
former Microsoft Corp executive resigned in January,
just months after taking the job.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)